To reach their 80-player limit on the NFL's second cutdown day, the Vikings waived cornerback Harrison Hand and tight end Shaun Beyer on Tuesday while placing receiver Blake Proehl and linebacker Ryan Connelly on reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Hand was a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2020. He appeared in 23 games with one start in two years. He had an interception in the Christmas Day loss at New Orleans in 2020.

Beyer was signed this offseason. Undrafted out of Iowa last year, he spent his rookie season on the Broncos' practice squad.

To make room for new quarterback Nick Mullens on Monday, the Vikings release wide receiver Albert Wilson, an eight-year NFL veteran who signed with the team in June. The Vikings also put defensive lineman Jullian Taylor on the waived/injured list.

The NFL's final cutdown day to get rosters down to 53 players is Aug. 30.