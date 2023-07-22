Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Jordan Addison apologized Friday after being citied for driving 140 miles per hour in St. Paul early Thursday morning.

The Vikings rookie wide receiver, a first-round pick out of USC this year, released a statement to media outlets including ESPN and the NFL Network that read: "Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment, I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry."

Addison was cited by the Minnesota State Patrol for reckless driving and speeding after being pulled over shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday on eastbound I-94 near the Dale Street exit in St. Paul, the state patrol said in a news release.

He was the lone occupant of a Lamborghini Urus SUV. The release says the investigation remains open.

The 23rd overall pick in the draft has not practiced with the Vikings because of an undisclosed injury suffered during rookie minicamp. Rookies report to training camp Sunday.

Addison will be on a four-year contract worth $13.7 million, all guaranteed, that includes a $7 million signing bonus.

The Vikings issued a statement Thursday saying, "We are aware of last night's traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information."