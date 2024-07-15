Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been arrested in California on suspicion of driving under the influence, the second straight year he has found trouble behind the wheel right before the beginning of training camp.

The Vikings said Monday they're aware of the incident and gathering more information but had no further comment.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an officer responded on Friday night to a report of a disabled vehicle blocking a lane on the westbound Interstate 105 exit to Sepulveda Boulevard that leads to Los Angeles International Airport. The officer found Addison asleep in the driver's seat of his white Rolls-Royce, conducted a DUI investigation and arrested him.

The 22-year-old Addison was released two hours later. No further information was immediately made available by the CHP. Addison's agent did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Drafted out of USC in the first round last year with the 23rd overall pick, Addison was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol for excessive speeding and reckless driving after a late-night highway ride through St. Paul for which he was clocked at 140 mph in a 55 mph zone three days before he reported to his first training camp. Addison told the officer he was speeding home because his dog was having an emergency.

He later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, paid a fine and had his license revoked for six months. Addison told reporters before the team's first full practice: ''I used poor judgment, and I made a really poor decision that I'll definitely learn from.''

Addison thrived on the field in his first NFL season, appearing in all 17 games, with 911 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He is the clear second option behind superstar Justin Jefferson, entering a transitional year for the Minnesota offense following the departure of quarterback Kirk Cousins. Vikings veterans report to training camp on Sunday.

The team has had a tough summer. Rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson died earlier this month in a car crash in Maryland that also killed two of his close friends.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL