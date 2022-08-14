LAS VEGAS — The Vikings opted to keep many of their prominent offensive and defensive starters out of their first preseason game, sitting 13 players against the Raiders on Sunday.

Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen will not play on Sunday, the team announced. The Vikings will also hold out five starters on defense: cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, linebacker Eric Kendricks and edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith.

The Vikings had already planned to be without quarterback Kirk Cousins because of COVID-19 and tight end Irv Smith after right thumb surgery. Guard Chris Reed, wide receiver Thomas Hennigan and defensive end Jullian Taylor will also sit out for injury-related reasons.

A source with knowledge of the situation said on Saturday that Sean Mannion will start at quarterback, though coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday the Vikings will use a "50-50 split" between Mannion and Kellen Mond with Cousins out. Both passers will get plenty of time in what could be an important test as the Vikings try to figure out their quarterback situation behind Cousins.

While the Vikings will hold out starters among their skill position players and on the back two levels of their defense, they appear ready to give their first-team offensive and defensive lines some work in the opener. The Vikings are trying to sort out a right guard battle between Jesse Davis and rookie Ed Ingram, while the preseason could be important for center Garrett Bradbury's status in the lineup. On defense, the Vikings will get their first look at their reconfigured three-man front: Armon Watts, Harrison Phillips and Dalvin Tomlinson.

Harrison Smith's absence also means first-round pick Lewis Cine should start at safety alongside Cam Bynum, while Cameron Dantzler and second-round pick Andrew Booth should get some work at cornerback.

"We'll be smart with the group, but at the same time, there's some guys that we're really counting on this year that will be out there to get some live snaps and really start feeling a new role," O'Connell said Thursday. "Maybe it's something similar to what they've done in the past but ultimately how it fits with all 11 on their side of the ball."