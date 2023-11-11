The Vikings promoted quarterback Sean Mannion from the practice squad on Saturday to serve as Joshua Dobbs' backup for Sunday's home game against the Saints.

The Vikings have only two healthy quarterbacks on their roster in Dobbs and Mannion, who was Kirk Cousins' backup from 2019 to 2021. Mannion was released before the 2022 season, but re-signed with the team on Oct. 11 after Nick Mullens, who entered the season as the backup QB, sustained a back injury. Mullens was eligible to come off injured reserve this week, but was not ready.

Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall, starting for the injured Cousins, sustained a concussion late in the first quarter against the Falcons last week, paving the way for Dobbs' unforgettable Vikings debut five days after being acquired in trade from Arizona. Hall is still in the league concussion protocol and did not practice this week.

As expected, the Vikings downgraded receiver Justin Jefferson to out for the first game he was eligible to return from injured reserve. Jefferson practiced this week but said he will make sure he's 100% recovered and at a low risk of reinjuring his hamstring before he returns to a game.

In other roster moves Saturday, defensive lineman T.J. Smith was elevated from the practice squad and linebacker Nick Vigil was signed to the active roster. Offensive lineman Chris Reed was downgraded to out. Defensive lineman Sheldon Day was re-signed the practice squad.