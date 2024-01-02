Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for the first show of 2024, which takes a long look at the Vikings after their 33-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday. Rookie Jaren Hall looked overmatched at quarterback, throwing the quarterback situation again into disarray.

But does that mean Kirk Cousins should be the answer in 2024?

Plus Reusse and Rand get into the College Football Playoff and one player he really liked on Monday night.

They also dive into some recent Timberwolves issues, a notable piece of Gophers volleyball news and the outlook for the Gophers men's basketball team.

