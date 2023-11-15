The Vikings designated Nick Mullens to return to practice on Wednesday, opening up a 21-day window for the quarterback to return to the active roster. Mullens, who has been on injured reserve since Oct. 11 with a low back injury, is expected to practice on Wednesday.

If the 28-year-old is healthy enough to play on Sunday, he could return to the active roster against the Broncos as Joshua Dobbs' backup. Jaren Hall, whose Nov. 6 concussion cleared the way for Dobbs to become the starter, could also be back this week, possibly giving the Vikings three active quarterbacks for the first time since Mullens went on injured reserve.

Mullens, who joined the Vikings in a trade in August 2022, received a two-year, $4 million deal from the team before the 2023 season to return as Kirk Cousins' backup. His injury meant the Vikings had to turn to Hall once Cousins tore his right Achilles tendon on Oct. 29, and then trade for Dobbs before the Oct. 31 trade deadline.