Randball
See more of the story

One of the most surprising scores of the NFL season also meant bad news for the Vikings on Sunday.

The Saints' 9-0 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday night moved New Orleans to 7-7, a half-game ahead of all the 6-7 teams (Vikings included) that are in pursuit of the final wild card spot.

The game was in Tampa, and the Bucs entered as 11.5-point favorites as they vied for home field advantage in the NFC. Instead, the New Orleans defense shut them out.

Patrick Reusse and I talked about that stunner — and its impact on the Vikings' playoff chances — on Monday's Daily Delivery podcast.

As someone who monitors the Vikings' playoff chances closely — some would say with a little too much zeal — I can tell you exactly how damaging Sunday's games were to their hopes.

Just a week ago, the Vikings had a 33% chance to make the postseason as things stood at the moment and about an 80% chance to make the playoffs if they went 3-1 in their final four games (both per FiveThirtyEight).

Now that same predictive model gives Minnesota just a 21% chance to make the playoffs as of now and just a 48% chance even if they go 3-1 with two wins over the Bears, a win over the Rams next week and a loss to the Packers.

Other predictive models are similarly pessimistic. Football Outsiders has the Vikings with a 24% chance and ESPN's FPI has them at 22% to reach the playoffs.

The No. 6 seed also was pushed further out of reach over the weekend when San Francisco beat Atlanta to move to 8-6.

Still, in a landscape of uncertainty, two things are clear:

*A Vikings loss Monday night would pretty much sink any realistic path. Their playoff odds would plummet to just 6% with a defeat at the hands of the shorthanded Bears.

*If the Vikings manage to win their final four games, they are almost assured of a berth. Their playoff odds are 99% with a 4-0 finish.

But if we thought at one point that a 3-1 finish and 9-8 overall record would be enough to reach the playoffs, now it's basically a coin flip.

Reusse on a sports TV nightmare, Vikings-Bears and more

Patrick Reusse was watching the Wolves game Friday night, when the screen went blank because of the dispute between YouTube TV and Disney. It's been resolved, but the sports TV nightmare isn't over. He shares his annoyance on the Daily Delivery podcast.