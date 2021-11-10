A vaccinated Vikings player went to the emergency room Tuesday evening with breathing troubles from a COVID-19 infection and remains hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to head coach Mike Zimmer.

The Vikings coach did not identify the player, but sources said it's guard Dakota Dozier, who is among five players placed on the COVID list within the past week.

"He's stable now," Zimmer said. "But it was scary."

"I'm not a doctor, but it was COVID pneumonia or something," he added. "He had a hard time breathing."

The Vikings' isolated players include at least two who are vaccinated, Dozier and center Garrett Bradbury.

The Vikings have retested 29 people — including Zimmer — as close contacts this week after placing two more players on the COVID list on Monday. Safety Harrison Smith, linebacker Ryan Connelly and tackle Timon Parris also remain quarantined on the COVID list. Smith, like Bradbury and Dozier, tested positive.