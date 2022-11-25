Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson worked out with fellow inactive Vikings players a couple hours before kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, but the veteran defender will miss a fourth straight game due to a right calf injury.

Tomlinson is officially inactive against the Patriots on Thursday night. He returned to practice this week as a limited participant, but will remain sidelined with the injury suffered Oct. 30 against the Cardinals.

The secondary is thin at cornerback.

Rookies Akayleb Evans (concussion) and Andrew Booth Jr. (knee) have been ruled out due to injury. Cameron Dantzler is already on injured reserve with a sprained ankle. Duke Shelley, Kris Boyd and cornerback Tay Gowan, who was elevated from the practice squad, are available with starters Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan.

Shelley, a 2019 sixth-round pick by the Bears, is making his seventh NFL start. He joined the Vikings practice squad in September and made his debut against the Bills with an overtime pass deflection in three snaps.

Tackle Blake Brandel will make his first NFL start replacing Christian Darrisaw on the left side. Darrisaw suffered a second concussion in as many weeks against the Cowboys. Reserve guard/center Chris Reed is active for the first time with the Vikings.

Linebacker William Kwenkeu was also elevated from the practice squad on Thursday.

The Patriots offense will be without center David Andrews and left tackle Isaiah Wynn.

Vikings' inactives: Tomlinson (calf), Darrisaw (concussion), Evans (concussion), Booth (knee), DL Esezi Otomewo, OLB Luiji Vilain and OT Vederian Lowe

Patriots' inactives: Wynn (foot), Andrews (thigh), CB Shaun Wade, S Joshuah Bledsoe, DT Sam Roberts and RB Kevin Harris