GAME BALLS

KR Keisean Nixon: He entered the game leading the NFL in kickoff return yardage and yards per return, then returned a first-quarter kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown to give the Packers a 7-3 lead.

RB Aaron Jones. Surprisingly, Jones is the first running back this season to rush for 100 yards against the Vikings, finishing with 111 on 14 carries (7.9 yards per carry), as the Packers leaned on the run game in a way they did not in a Week 1 loss in Minnesota.

S Adrian Amos. He was the Packers' leading tackler (8), was involved in two tackles for a loss on Dalvin Cook and had two pass breakups, including in the end zone against T.J. Hockenson. When the game was still close, he had the second of Green Bay's three interceptions, and the ensuing score gave the Packers a 24-3 lead.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

12: Takeaways by the Packers defense during their four-game winning streak.

Minus-19: Vikings' point differential this season.

21: Consecutive kicks made by Greg Joseph before he missed two field-goal attempts Sunday.

12.3: Kirk Cousins' yards per carry. With 37 rushing yards, he was 1 yard short of being the Vikings' leading rusher.

89: Receiving yards for rookie Jalen Nailor to lead the Vikings, all of it in mop-up duty in the fourth quarter.

JEFFERSON WATCH

Justin Jefferson's pursuit of history appeared to come to a screeching halt after the Packers held him to one catch for 15 yards. Jefferson is 193 yards shy of Calvin Johnson's NFL record for yards in a season from 2012. Jefferson needs 229 yards next week to reach his goal of a 2,000-yard season.

UP NEXT

at Chicago, Sunday, time TBD

The Vikings, who beat Chicago 29-22 in Week 5, dropped to the No. 3 seed on Sunday and need a win over the Bears and a 49ers loss to Arizona to reclaim the No. 2 seed. But how badly do the Vikings want it? Two offensive line injuries Sunday may bring more caution to lineup decisions. And the Bears (3-13), losers of nine straight, may not put up much resistance.

SEASON SCHEDULE/RESULTS

Sept 11: vs. Green Bay, W, 23-7

Sept. 19: at Philadelphia, L, 24-7

Sept. 25: vs. Detroit, W, 28-24

Oct. 2: at New Orleans in London, W, 28-25

Oct. 9: vs. Chicago, W, 29-22

Oct. 16: at Miami, W, 24-16

Oct. 23: BYE

Oct. 30: vs. Arizona, W, 34-26

Nov. 6: at Washington, W, 20-17

Nov. 13: at Buffalo, W, 33-30 OT

Nov. 20: vs. Dallas, L, 40-3

Nov. 24: vs. New England, W, 33-26

Dec. 4: vs. N.Y. Jets, W, 27-22

Dec. 11: at Detroit, L, 34-23

Dec. 17: vs. Indianapolis, W, 39-36, OT

Dec. 24: vs. N.Y. Giants, W, 27-24

Jan. 1: at Green Bay, L, 41-17

Jan. 8: at Chicago, TBD