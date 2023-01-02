Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which featured a lot of doom and gloom for two local teams.

The Vikings were clobbered 41-17 by the Packers, dropping their still-strong record to 12-4 but raising even more concerns about how they have been playing lately. Can they rebound — and get healthy — in time for the playoffs?

The Wolves, meanwhile, lost their sixth game in a row. They are vowing that they can make changes and that their problems can be fixed, but until we see evidence of progress it's hard to believe them.

Plus thoughts on college football and the Wild.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports