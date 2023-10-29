Vikings vs. Packers: Watching and following the game
See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Ben Goessling's Vikings-Packers prediction: Can Brian Flores conquer Jordan Love?
The Vikings defense behind Brian Flores has had success against young quarterbacks this season. Are Jordan Love and the Packers the next to fall?
How Camryn Bynum and a Filipino rugby player helped make the stop that jump-started the Vikings' season
This summer in the Philippines, Vikings safety Camryn Bynum said he wanted to become the best tackler in the NFL. A friend suggested he study rugby.
Kirk Cousins vs. Jordan Love gives Vikings biggest QB advantage over Packers in generations
Not since the 1970s have the Vikings had a quarterback advantage like the one they'll have Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Vikings mailbag: Trade scenarios? Kirk Cousins extension? Offensive line starters?
If the Vikings beat Green Bay on Sunday, does that make them buyers before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline? And if so, who are some of the targets they may pursue?
If the Vikings keep winning, does that mean Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter return?
Vikings Insider: With a .500 record and the NFL playoffs in view, the team's plans for the trade deadline and the draft may have shifted.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins still has trouble enjoying his success
Even after being widely praised for his play against the 49ers, Kirk Cousins prefers to remain his harshest critic and lament the plays and situations he should have handled better.
In upsetting the 49ers, the Vikings finally meet and beat the bullies in the trenches
The Vikings offensive line didn't allow a sack and their defense held the NFL's leading rusher to 45 yards.
Mark Craig's Week 8 NFL picks: Is a shuffle ahead in the NFC North standings?
The Vikings have a chance to put some distance between themselves and division rivals chasing them, while the Lions are looking to rebound.
Former Viking Trae Waynes commits to different fields of green
Former Vikings first-round draft pick Trae Waynes is making a splash in hunting as an outfitter, sweeping up western Wisconsin land for guests to score a once-in-a-lifetime buck.
Vikings' big question: Do they really have a viable path to the playoffs?
Believe it or not, the Vikings, who started 0-3, are in control of their own destiny in the NFC North.
Vikings' running back group starting to look more like a committee
The workloads of Vikings running backs Alexander Mattison and Cam Akers are inching closer to even as the team seeks to unlock the ground game.
Who's worse off: Vikings without Dalvin Cook or Cook without the Vikings?
The Vikings' rushing attack has languished without a true No. 1 runner this season, while their former No. 1 back has struggled with the Jets.
Like the Vikings defense's choreography? Thank the 'celebration coordinator'
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores was forgetting to have fun. So he put rookie NaJee Thompson in charge of bringing the joy.
Podcast: Vikings' O-line improvement? 'Tush Push' attempt? Trade deadline?
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your Vikings questions about the offensive line, quarterback sneaks, the trade deadline and more ahead of Sunday's game in Green Bay.
Minnesota Vikings bar finder: Where to watch games across U.S.
With 84 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.