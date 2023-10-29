T.J. Hockenson was stopped near the goal line when the Vikings and Packers played in January.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

Vikings vs. Packers: Watching and following the game

October 28, 2023 - 6:52 PM

See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.

Ben Goessling's Vikings-Packers prediction: Can Brian Flores conquer Jordan Love?

The matchup of quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Jordan Love brings a new dynamic to the Vikings-Packers rivalry.

— Star Tribune illustration; Associated Press photos

October 28, 2023 - 1:37 PM

The Vikings defense behind Brian Flores has had success against young quarterbacks this season. Are Jordan Love and the Packers the next to fall?

How Camryn Bynum and a Filipino rugby player helped make the stop that jump-started the Vikings' season

Vikings safety Camryn Bynum wore the flag of the Philippines. He is of Filipino descent and lives in the Philippines in the offseason. He held a football camp there last summer.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

October 28, 2023 - 2:18 PM

This summer in the Philippines, Vikings safety Camryn Bynum said he wanted to become the best tackler in the NFL. A friend suggested he study rugby.

Kirk Cousins vs. Jordan Love gives Vikings biggest QB advantage over Packers in generations

Kirk Cousins returns to Lambeau Field on Sunday leading the league in passing touchdowns.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

October 28, 2023 - 2:57 PM

Not since the 1970s have the Vikings had a quarterback advantage like the one they'll have Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Vikings mailbag: Trade scenarios? Kirk Cousins extension? Offensive line starters?

Could Arizona safety Budda Baker be a Vikings trade target?

— Alex Brandon, Associated Press

October 27, 2023 - 5:43 PM

If the Vikings beat Green Bay on Sunday, does that make them buyers before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline? And if so, who are some of the targets they may pursue?

If the Vikings keep winning, does that mean Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter return?

Vikings defensive lineman Danielle Hunter (99) has once again been kicking around opposing offenses and leads the NFL in sacks.

— Liz Flores, Star Tribune

October 27, 2023 - 5:14 PM

Vikings Insider: With a .500 record and the NFL playoffs in view, the team's plans for the trade deadline and the draft may have shifted.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins still has trouble enjoying his success

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins wears a chain he got from Justin Jefferson — signifying a “SportsCenter” Top 10 — after the team’s win over the 49ers on “Monday Night Football.”

— Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune

October 26, 2023 - 6:40 AM

Even after being widely praised for his play against the 49ers, Kirk Cousins prefers to remain his harshest critic and lament the plays and situations he should have handled better.