The Vikings' choice of starter at left guard between Ezra Cleveland and Dalton Risner will not affect Ed Ingram, who will start his 26th straight game at right guard since being drafted in the second round a year ago, coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday.

"[The competition] is probably more of a left guard thing for right now," O'Connell said when asked whether Risner could end up at right guard if Cleveland's injured foot is healthy enough to play against the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Cleveland was limited again in Friday's practice and was listed as questionable for the game. He missed his first game since 2020 last week, allowing for Risner's impressive performance in the upset win over the 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday.

O'Connell said the team will make its choice Sunday morning when it sees the status of Cleveland's foot.

"[Cleveland] got some reps this week, and Dalton has had a good week of prep as well," O'Connell said. "I feel confident regardless of what happens."

As for Ingram, O'Connell said, "I think Ed is really coming off of what I believe to be one of his more complete performances on Monday night against a really good opponent."

Asamoah out, Hockenson in

In other injury news, linebacker Brian Asamoah II (ankle) is out, while kick returner Kene Nwangwu (illness) and receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring) are questionable. Nwangwu was added to the injury report when he couldn't practice Friday.

Meanwhile, tight end T.J. Hockenson, who didn't practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday with a foot injury, had full participation Friday and did not receive an injury designation for the game.

The Packers listed four players as questionable: cornerback Jaire Alexander (back), former Gophers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (ankle), tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle) and offensive lineman Josh Myers (ankle). Alexander, Campbell and Musgrave were limited Friday, while Myers was a full practice participant.

No cleat mandate

When the Vikings last played at Lambeau Field in a 3:25 p.m. start on Jan. 1, several players ignored then-equipment manager Dennis Ryan and coaches when they recommended wearing seven-stud cleats. Result: The sun went down, the field got slick and too many purple-clad players, including Justin Jefferson, slipped and slid all over the place in a 41-17 beatdown.

"We've talked to them about the cleats," O'Connell said Friday. "We've been through this a little bit in Chicago [two weeks ago].

"And just being aware with the temperature starting to drop a little bit. We could get some moisture, so our guys have to be prepared and wear the right footing to really give themselves the best chance to be who they are as players without footing or anything being an issue."

O'Connell added, "We're never going to mandate things with guys' equipment, but I think enough of them understand how important it is. … Ultimately, I want them to feel good about [their cleats], but there's a responsibility there. Make sure you're in the right equipment."

Lowry back to Lambeau

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry will be playing in his sixth Vikings-Packers game at Lambeau Field. This will be his first as a Viking and his first game against the team for which he played 111 games, including 80 starts, over seven seasons.

"It's going to be a little surreal walking into Lambeau wearing purple," Lowry said. "But looking forward to competing against those guys and having just an overall great day."

Lowry's scouting report on Jordan Love?

"You can tell he did a great job of just watching and studying Aaron [Rodgers] because you can see on tape the things he learned from Aaron," Lowry said. "I thought of him as a guy who was always very humble, a great teammate. You could tell he had an inner drive to be great in this league."

Lowry's appeal of a $10,927 fine for a facemask penalty in the season-opening loss to Tampa Bay was heard. Lowry said the amount was reduced by about 25%.

Etc.

* The Packers have had a league-high 10 rookies play in every game this season.

* The Vikings have 10 forced fumbles, the third-most they've had through seven games since 1970. The Packers, meanwhile, haven't lost a fumble this season.