GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers receiver Christian Watson ran through his typical pregame warmup with a soccer ball in the end zone of Lambeau Field just before he was officially announced as active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Watson will play through a hip injury that had him listed questionable entering Sunday. The Vikings' 31st-ranked defense, which sacked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers four times in a Week 1 win at U.S. Bank Stadium, catches a Green Bay offense that will also have left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury was ruled out for a fourth straight game due to lower back tightness. Austin Schlottmann will remain in the starting lineup.

"He's feeling better," coach Kevin O'Connell said of Bradbury on Friday. "It's just a matter of getting him back into a full workload and seeing how he can respond down the stretch here. We want to make sure that when he's able to go, and hopefully having a few more games out in front of us, that when he's able to go that he's back full."

Vikings' inactives: Bradbury (back), Lynch (shoulder), OT Vederian Lowe, CB Kalon Barnes, DT Ross Blacklock, OLB Luiji Vilain and RB Ty Chandler

Packers' inactives: RB Tyler Goodson, LB Krys Barnes, T Rasheed Walker, T Caleb Jones, WR Bo Melton, DL Jonathan Ford, CB Shemar Jean-Charles