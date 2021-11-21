JUSTIN JEFFERSON

Vikings receiver

Again the focal point of the offense, he had eight catches on 10 targets for 169 yards — 104 in the first quarter — and two second-half touchdowns. He averaged 21.1 yards per catch and had the team's two longest plays from scrimmage: catches of 56 and 43 yards.

GREG JOSEPH

Vikings kicker

Yes, he missed an extra point, but he hit his sixth field goal of at least 50 yards this season and made his fifth game-winning or game-tying late field goal in his first year as the Vikings kicker. He's also been carried off the field twice by his celebrating teammates.

SHELDON RICHARDSON

Vikings defensive lineman

Richardson showed his versatility by lining up extensively at left end. He forced penalties and errant throws. He was only credited with two tackles and one quarterback hit, but he was a disruptive presence in the game.