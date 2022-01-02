DAVANTE ADAMS

Green Bay, WR

Aaron Rodgers' favorite target just looks so smooth out there. His routes are crisp, his hands are excellent and the Rodgers-Adams connection is running with ultra-high confidence. Adams had 11 catches for 136 yards and a second-quarter touchdown that somehow felt like the dagger.

AARON RODGERS

Green Bay, QB

We don't know if we'll see another Rodgers-Mike Zimmer showdown. Those have been a lot of fun over the years. If this is indeed the final QB-coach battle, the QB walks away the winner in a matchup that was fully one-sided for the final three quarters. Rodgers' line: two touchdowns, 288 yards and hitting on 29 of 38 passes.

DE'VONDRE CAMPBELL

Green Bay, LB

The former Minnesota Golden Gopher put up a team-high eight total tackles that included a tackle for loss. Campbell has worked himself into a terrific place in the Packers defense, a reliable tackler and playmaker in the middle.