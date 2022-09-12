The last player to run through the dragon ship during the Vikings pregame introductions is always a headliner assured of creating the loudest roar inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith made that grand entrance together Sunday, new besties who even performed a choreographed celebration before sprinting onto the field.

Then the dynamic duo and the new-look Vikings defense went to work on Aaron Rodgers.

That introduction created a roar too.

Justin Jefferson put on a show on offense, but what took place on the other side of the ball in a 23-7 win over the Green Bay Packers was equally impressive in a rousing performance to christen the Kevin O'Connell Era.

A defense that cratered in Mike Zimmer's final season delivered a first impression that amounted to a big swig of mouthwash.

The Packers went scoreless in the first half and Rodgers never looked comfortable in posting a 67.6 passer rating with four sacks, one interception and zero touchdown passes.

"The Edge Department did their job today," Hunter said.

That's the nickname that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell gave the outside linebackers — Edge Department. Hunter and Smith are co-chairs of the department.

The Hunter & Smith pass-rushing pairing generated considerable preseason hype based on their NFL resumes. Game 1 brought that hype to life.

"Yeah, they're OK," safety Harrison Smith said, deadpan.

Both made an immediate impact in their return from injury.

Hunter knocked down a pass on the first series. Smith posted his first sack as a Viking on third down of the ensuing possession when he overpowered guard Jake Hanson and took down Rodgers, then crawled five yards on his belly.

"I just wanted to do my dog crawl," Smith said. "I haven't done it in a while. Six months ago, I thought football was over with for me."

A back injury that ended his time with the Packers organization caused Smith to be extra revved up to show his former employers he can still wreck offenses.

Smith bounced around the field and sideline like he drank four cups of coffee pregame. His competitive motor is always redlining and seeing Rodgers and Co. across the line made him push harder.

He posted a sack, two quarterback hits and combined with Harrison Phillips to stuff a run at the goal line on fourth down in the first half.

He had a different kind of quarterback hit when Rodgers tried to block him on a reverse play. Rodgers ended up the ground, then stood up and bumped helmets with Smith in a playful exchange.

"I was telling him he's not a blocker," Smith said. "Be a quarterback. That's what you are. I got a good chance to get a lick on him."

Hunter got a couple of licks on him too. He was credited with one sack and combined with linebacker Jordan Hicks to sandwich Rodgers, causing him to fumble on Green Bay's opening possession of the second half. The Vikings turned that takeaway into a field goal for a 20-0 lead.

Hunter, as promised, got snaps at different spots along the line to maximize his versatility and create mismatches as a rusher. He even lined up opposite the slot receiver on one play.

"It's fun to be able to move around and have the offense think a little bit," he said.

Not only did the Packers see Donatell's 3-4 scheme for the first time, they were without their two starting tackles because of injury.

Rodgers appeared frustrated from the opening play when rookie receiver Christian Watson, wide open after creating separation, dropped a pass that should have resulted in a 75-yard touchdown.

Rodgers owned a career passer rating of 110.2 against the Vikings before Sunday. He resorted to quick-hitting, short passes to prevent getting creamed by the pass rush. His longest completion netted only 23 yards.

"One coach said last year, 'I would sell my soul for two great pass rushers,'" quarterback Kirk Cousins said. "When you have two guys that can really roll and stay healthy, the difference it makes in your success level is significant."

That was on full display in the opener. One of the NFL's worst defenses a year ago began a new chapter by holding the Packers to one touchdown. The Edge Department looks promising.