Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included a loss snatched from the jaws of victory in Saturday's Vikings game. A late defensive implosion and two questionable "tush pushes" defined the day and put a dent in the Vikings' playoff hopes.

The Wild, meanwhile, stayed hot even amid off-ice questions. The Wolves stayed even hotter, with one opposing coach offering up the highest praise for them. And the Gophers continued to feel the effects of the transfer portal in multiple sports.

