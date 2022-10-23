Vikings tackle Oli Udoh was arrested Saturday night in Miami and charged with a misdemeanor for resisting arrest.

The Vikings said in a statement Sunday that they were "aware of last night's arrest of Oli Udoh, and are gathering additional information at this time."

Dade County court records show Udoh was charged with a misdemeanor for resisting an officer without violence. The crime is punishable in Florida by up to one year in jail, a year of probation and a $1,000 fine.

Udoh, a sixth-round pick in 2019, returned from a torn knee ligament in 2020 to start 16 games at right guard and left tackle last season, though he lost his starting job in 2022 after a penalty-filled 2021. He has played three snaps on offense in the Vikings' past two games, after playing only on special teams in their first four games.