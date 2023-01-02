GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Vikings played most of Sunday's game with a third-team center who had never played center in the NFL, their No. 4 offensive tackle who had played only 15 snaps all season and a rookie right guard who has graded out as one of the worst at his position.

So other than that …

This is a really bad time for the offensive line to be falling apart.

The playoffs begin in two weeks and instead of hitting its stride, the Vikings' first line of protection suddenly has become a major concern, and any hope of an extended playoff run hinges on that position group becoming whole again.

That might not be possible at this point.

A 41-17 stink bomb against the Packers at Lambeau Field was dispiriting for any number of reasons, none more glaring and potentially impactful than what took place along the offensive line.

Right tackle Brian O'Neill, who has not missed a game due to injury in his five seasons, suffered a calf muscle injury in the first quarter during a pick-six return and did not return. An MRI will determine the severity and how long he will be sidelined.

The team already had lost backup center Austin Schlottmann, who suffered a fibula fracture in his left ankle on the fifth offensive play.

Starting center Garrett Bradbury has not practiced in two weeks since he exacerbated a back injury in a car accident on Dec. 17. Coach Kevin O'Connell said the hope is that Bradbury returns at some point this season.

"There's a lot of ball still left to play, and we'll get the best group out there that we can," O'Connell said.

Injuries happen. Every team's depth gets tested. The Vikings will hold their collective breath awaiting MRI results on O'Neill's calf because his absence would be significant.

O'Neill hopped on one leg as Packers safety Darnell Savage raced toward the end zone after the interception. O'Neill went to the medical tent, then was carted to the locker room.

O'Neill has been a reliable anchor at right tackle since his rookie season. His backup, Oli Udoh, has barely played this season after shifting back from right guard.

The news at center isn't much better.

Schlottmann's injury on the second possession pressed veteran Chris Reed into emergency duty. His offensive snaps were his first this season and the first time he has played center in seven NFL seasons.

His unfamiliarity with the position was painfully evident.

His first play came under stressful conditions, with the Vikings facing third-and-goal from the 1. O'Connell made a strange play call — a running play up the middle behind Reed.

Reed got spun sideways by 330-pound T.J. Slaton, causing Dalvin Cook to get hit in the backfield for a 1-yard loss. The Vikings settled for a field goal.

Reed's inexperience created issues for the entire offense. The Vikings got whistled for delay of game when Reed was late snapping the ball despite Kirk Cousins frantically clapping to get his attention.

Reed appeared to cause two false start penalties by failing to snap the ball on time.

"From an operational standpoint, I need to be a little bit better on some of the details," Reed said.

Reed has been practicing at center, but this is new to him. And now he's the starting center for a playoff team until Bradbury returns — whenever that is.

And the right side of the line likely will feature Udoh and guard Ed Ingram, whose rookie season has been shaky.

The Vikings have little time to figure out this quandary. O'Connell said they will solidify the line once they know O'Neill's status and use practice this week to create as much continuity as possible.

"We've just got to see what that injury report looks like for the long term," O'Connell said, "but also how we can have the best value and usage of some of the guys that have experience."

The importance and value of any team's offensive line cannot be overstated. It's hard to win with subpar line play. The Vikings unit suddenly is being pieced together on the fly with backups with the playoffs in clear view.

Gulp.