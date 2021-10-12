See more of the story

The Vikings have scored only one offensive touchdown in the second half through five games this season, and that came in Week 1. Here are all their second-half scoring plays.

Week 1: 27-24 OT loss at Cincinnati
3rd qtr, 2:24: Adam Thielen, 24-yd. TD catch. Bengals 21-14
4th qtr, 9:23: Dalvin Cook, 1-yd. TD run. Bengals 24-21
4th qtr, 0:00: Greg Joseph, 53-yd. field goal. Tied 24-24

Week 2: 34-33 loss at Arizona
3rd qtr, 14:00: Nick Vigil, 38-yd. interception return. Vikings 30-24
4th qtr, 14:12: Joseph 52-yd. field goal. Vikings 33-31

Week 3: 30-17 win vs. Seattle
3rd qtr, 6:34: Joseph, 43-yd. field goal. Vikings 24-17
4th qtr, 13:47: Joseph, 34-yd. field goal. Vikings 27-17
4th qtr, 4:31: Joseph, 20-yd. field goal. Vikings, 30-17.

Week 4: 14-7 loss vs. Cleveland
none

Week 5: 19-17 win vs. Detroit
4th qtr, 4:28: Joseph, 55-yd. field goal. Vikings 16-6
4th qtr, 0:00: Joseph, 54-yd. field goal. Vikings 19-17