Sean Mannion took every backup rep behind Kirk Cousins in Tuesday's 11-on-11 periods as newly acquired Nick Mullens spent his first day with the Vikings learning the playbook from assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson and mostly watching the on-field action alongside Kellen Mond.

The Vikings have only a walk-through Wednesday and one more practice Thursday before leaving for Denver and their final preseason game on Saturday night. Logic would suggest Mullens has to play, but that's not guaranteed because of the magnitude of everything the quarterback needs to learn in a new system, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said.

"We don't want to do a disservice to him if we don't feel like he's ready to execute," Phillips said. "We'll kind of make that decision in the next couple of days. It's going to be up to how fast we think he can pick it up."

Mullens, 26, went 0-1 as a starter in Cleveland last year and 5-11 as a starter in San Francisco from 2018-20. One of his wins came against the Rams in 2019 when Phillips was Los Angeles' tight ends coach.

"Sharing the same division with him … I always thought he was a great competitor," Phillips said. "Great release. Quick feet. Had some good production. Like all good quarterbacks, he had some rough moments, but he also played really well in some of those games."

Mullens also impressed the Vikings two weeks ago when he completed seven of nine passes for 94 yards, a touchdown and a 147.2 passer rating in the Raiders' preseason win over the Vikings. Eight days later, he was saying good-bye to his family and boarding an evening flight to Minneapolis after being traded for a conditional seventh-round pick next year.

"I like to think I have experience that helps me through the ups and the downs," Mullens said. "I think every opportunity has its benefits. You just kind of be where your feet are. That's what I've always worried about or focused on."

For the record, Mullens said the words focus, focused or focusing 12 times in the six minutes it took for his first interview session with Twin Cities media. As for "taking it one day at a time," he said that four times.

Mullens said Cousins sent him a text on Monday welcoming him to the team. Mullens and Cousins know each other through a Christian group for NFL players. Mullens also said he's played golf with center Garrett Bradbury and has worked out with receiver Myron Mitchell, who also hails from Birmingham, Ala.

"I'm sure like a lot of quarterbacks who have stuck around this league, he's a good worker and diligent about studying in his off time," Phillips said. "I'm sure he'll pick it things up well."

Cine, Booth sit; Phillips returns

First-round draft pick Lewis Cine (knee) and second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. (ankle) missed a second straight practice. Meanwhile, nose tackle Harrison Phillips returned from a minor ankle injury.

Also missing practice Tuesday were inside linebackers Chazz Surratt and Blake Lynch, receiver Dan Chisena and outside linebacker Janarius Robinson.