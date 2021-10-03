The Vikings defense didn't escape Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Browns unscathed. Nose tackle Michael Pierce didn't play much, if at all, in the second half, and he was scheduled to undergo an MRI on his injured elbow after the game.

Head coach Mike Zimmer didn't offer further update on Pierce, who injured his elbow and shoulder during Thursday's practice and was listed questionable entering Sunday. The team announced in the third quarter he was "doubtful" to return.

Pierce started and played well for a Vikings defense that pinned down Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to just 56 rushing yards on 17 carries to open the game. That included Pierce splitting a double-team block from Browns center J.C. Tretter and left guard Joel Bitonio on a third-and-goal run by Chubb, who bounced off Pierce and fell short.

Then the 18th and final carry of the first half was Hunt's 33-yard scamper that led to a Browns field goal. Pierce didn't play much after that, and the Browns finished with 184 rushing yards.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland exited in the first quarter due to an illness, Zimmer said. The veteran defender was pulled after a 21-yard catch by Browns receiver Rashard Higgins to convert a third-and-10 play. Breeland was the nearest defender in coverage.

Breeland, who missed one practice last week due to an illness, was replaced by corner Cameron Dantzler for the rest of the game. In his first extended playing time since last year, Dantzler was credited with a pass deflection – a Baker Mayfield deep ball that bounced off the back of Dantzler's helmet. He looked good in run defense, forcing Hunt back inside on a two-yard gain.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) was listed questionable to play after practicing for a second straight week, but the Vikings' Pro Bowler remained sidelined and has yet to make his 2021 debut. Cornerback Kris Boyd also didn't play due to a hamstring injury.

The Browns lost two starters to injury. Safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was forced to leave in the first quarter because of a concussion. Left tackle Jedrick Wills was carted into the locker room in the third quarter because of a lingering ankle injury

Not much of a 1-2 punch

Cleveland's secondary was without starting corner Greg Newsome, but they still managed to ground quarterback Kirk Cousins' connection with receiver Adam Thielen, who had just one catch – a 22-yard gain on the opening drive – before the final two-minute warning. He was targeted only four times before the closing two minutes, including Cousins' first interception of the season when Browns corner Greedy Williams undercut a deep play-action pass to Thielen.

Receiver Justin Jefferson caught six of seven targets for 84 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown on the opening drive. But he had a 37-yard grab wiped away in the third quarter after tight end Tyler Conklin was flagged for holding while trying to stop a relentless Browns pass rush.

"I think Conk was holding on Myles Garrett or something like that?" Jefferson said. "I understood the flag. I understood it."

'Not going to cut it'

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is leading a 3-1 team atop the AFC North, but you wouldn't know that by watching him Sunday. He made questionable decisions, didn't see open receivers, and overthrew when he did see them.

Mayfield threw for the fewest yards of his NFL career – 155 – when attempting at least 30 passes. He completed just 15 of his 33 throws in the win, often navigating pressure from a Vikings defensive line that had three sacks.

"I pride myself on being accurate," Mayfield said. "Today, I don't know what the hell that was."

Etc.