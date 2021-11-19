Linebacker Anthony Barr is one of a few Vikings defenders expected to return Sunday against the Packers.

Barr, who was limited in practices all week, will continue to be limited throughout the rest of the season by the knee injury that first sidelined him over three months ago, head coach Mike Zimmer again acknowledged Friday.

Barr has been in and out of the lineup this year, missing the first four games before playing four games. Barr was held out of practices and the Chargers game last week after playing 98 snaps in Baltimore.

Safety Harrison Smith and cornerback Patrick Peterson are also expected to return after practicing all week. Smith was held out 10 days, missing two games, because of a positive COVID-19 test. Peterson looked good in practices after recovering from a hamstring injury, according to coaches, and will need to be officially activated from injured reserve before he can play. The Vikings had two open spots on the 53-man roster as of Friday afternoon.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) is listed questionable after being limited in practices. Guard Wyatt Davis has been ruled out after injuring his ankle in Thursday's practice.

The Packers ruled out left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee), and receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen). Receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) is doubtful. Edge rusher Rashan Gary (elbow) is questionable.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) practiced once this week, as a limited participant Friday, and will play.

'False positives' sidelined players

The Vikings indeed had four false positive tests for COVID-19 among players earlier this week, Zimmer confirmed Friday in his first media availability since four players were sent home Wednesday. It was a surprise to players and coaches, who had to turn attention to contingency plans as the batch of positives included three starters — right tackle Brian O'Neill, corner Mackensie Alexander and defensive end D.J. Wonnum. All four, including tight end Chris Herndon, were cleared with negative tests by Thursday morning.

"There was a lot of, 'OK, so if this guy can't play, then who do we play here? And how do we do that?'" Zimmer said. "We have to throw this out, because he's not doing that."

The players joined meetings virtually on Wednesday. How four false positives occurred in one day remains a mystery to Zimmer.

"I don't know," Zimmer said. "I heard the Giants at one time had like 25 one day, a long time ago. So, I don't know the reason. They cleaned the testing place real good that night to make sure."

Willekes returns

Defensive end Kenny Willekes was activated Friday from the reserve/COVID-19 list, where he'd been away from the team since testing positive on Nov. 12. Willekes, the 2020 seventh-round pick, is on the practice squad and could be elevated for the fourth straight week to bolster defensive end depth. He was promoted as a COVID replacement last week before testing positive himself.

The Vikings released defensive end Nate Orchard from the practice squad.

Aim low

The Packers' new starting running back, A.J. Dillon, is listed 247 pounds with a lot of that weight distributed in legs he's called "quadzilla" and the "quadfather." Against the Seahawks last Sunday, he had 128 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns while replacing Jones, who injured his knee, and will test the Vikings' middling run defense.

"He's a big man," co-coordinator Adam Zimmer said. "He's a hard guy to bring down as they showed last week. He had a checkdown for like 30-40 yards. He's a big guy we've got to get, number one, a lot of hats to the ball and make it a group effort and not just one on one. Then, really, you tell them to go lower against guys like this."

'Maybe happened for a reason'

The Vikings have attempted fake punts in back-to-back games against the Ravens and Chargers, converting one with running back Kene Nwangwu before an early snap gave away their intentions in Los Angeles last weekend. Ryan Ficken, the first-year coordinator and longtime Vikings assistant, credited Zimmer for giving the green light but shrugged off the frustration of missing on the most recent attempt.

"It maybe happened for a reason," Ficken said. "I'm a firm believer there's a plan. We were working on that, and maybe it happened for a reason."