The Vikings apparently have almost as many leaders as they do followers.

According to coach Kevin O'Connell, 20 of the 53 active players (38%) received votes last week for team captain. Eight were selected: Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Brian O'Neill and Adam Thielen on offense, Eric Kendricks, Harrison Smith and Patrick Peterson on defense and C.J. Ham on special teams.

"Eight is the max you're allowed," O'Connell said. "I might have had more, to be honest with you, after seeing the vote."

O'Connell said he couldn't recall being on another team that had that many players receiving votes.

"Maybe we have a larger pool of leaders than even I thought," he said. "One of the best things about this job has been the leadership that I've inherited."

Asked to name the top vote-getter, O'Connell said, "You know what, I can go ahead and say it. Um, you know what, I'm not going to say it. I think it's important to know that every single one of those captains received a huge amount of votes. … Some guys received almost unanimous votes."

TE Smith on pace to play

Everyone on the active roster practiced on Monday, including tight end Irv Smith Jr., who remains on schedule to play Sunday after having thumb surgery a month ago, O'Connell said.

"If anything, I feel as confident as ever that we'll have him [against the Packers]," O'Connell said.

Asked if he was "a lock" to play Sunday, Smith said, "For sure."

Smith said he and the team are still trying to decide whether he'll play with some sort of protective device on the thumb.

"We're going to see how I feel catching the ball," he said.

Rodgers 'still human'

Nickel cornerback Chandon Sullivan uttered something that might qualify as bulletin board material in two-time reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers' world.

Asked if it's even possible for a defense to "get inside of Rodgers' head," Sullivan, the former Packer, said, "Yeah, it's possible. You know, he's still human."

Gasp!

"We know how great he is," Sullivan added. "We're going to disguise. We're going to make it tough to see what shell we're going to present to him. And we're going to try to force some turnovers, for sure."

Reagor the punt returner

Receiver Jalen Reagor, the former first-round draft pick acquired via trade with the Eagles last week, said he will be returning punts on Sunday.

"Absolutely," he said. "They explained roles [Monday] and that's what they emphasized to me, that I'm the returner."

Reagor and receiver K.J. Osborn were returning punts during the open portion of Monday's practice.

Reagor averaged 9.2 yards with one touchdown on 35 punt returns in his two seasons with the Eagles.

As for his disappointing production as a highly touted first-round receiver, Reagor said, "I feel I could have done way better. But I feel I made the most of what I did get."

'Different energy'

Linebacker Za'Darius Smith downplayed the whole revenge story line when asked if he had extra incentive to face the Packers, who released him in a cost-cutting move after injuries forced him to miss all but two games a year ago.

"Nah," he said. "They released me and I came to the other side. But you know, at the end of the day it's a game and we all get to play something we love. I just can't wait to go against my old team."

Actions might be speaking louder than locker-room soundbites, says nose tackle Harrison Phillips.

"Za'Darius has a different energy already this week," Phillips said. "I don't know if he took a three-day nap the last three days or what, but he's fired up and has a lot of energy."

Etc.