SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Running back Dalvin Cook writhed on the grass at Levi's Stadium after taking a hit in the third quarter of the Vikings' 34-26 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Cook grabbed at his left shoulder, was carted off the field and did not return.

Cook is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, according to head coach Mike Zimmer, who said he didn't know if the injury could end his season. A league source confirmed Cook had dislocated his shoulder. Cook went down on his 16th touch after 49ers defensive lineman Kevin Givens broke through the offensive line, tackled him for a loss of 4 yards and jarred the ball loose for a fumble.

"I know Dalvin is going to bounce back," receiver Justin Jefferson said. "We don't know how serious that injury is, but just keeping him in our prayers and hopefully he's OK and comes back for us."

Cook has a history of shoulder problems going back to Florida St., where his right shoulder was surgically repaired in 2016. He was one of three Vikings starters evaluated for injuries in the second half.

Linebacker Anthony Barr, credited with eight tackles through 2.5 quarters, strained his right hamstring and did not return after 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk's 30-yard catch in the third quarter. He was replaced by linebacker Nick Vigil. It's the latest obstacle for Barr, who has missed 19 starts in the past two seasons because of chest and knee injuries.

"When he's hurt," Zimmer said, "it hurts him more than it hurts us."

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw also left at the start of the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury. However, the team didn't announce an injury for him. He was taped up on the sideline and nearing a return, according to a team spokesperson, but Rashod Hill replaced him for the final two drives.

San Francisco also lost a few players to injury. Receiver Deebo Samuel is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, after straining his groin and leaving in the second half. Running back back Trey Sermon (ankle), and linebackers Dre Greenlaw (groin) and Fred Warner (hamstring) also exited early.

More Nwangwu?

Running back Kene Nwangwu's 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown was the rookie's second returned score this season, making him the NFL's first player with multiple returned touchdowns in a single season since Cordarrelle Patterson did the same for Minnesota in 2015.

Nwangwu, the speedy fourth-round pick out of Iowa St., also got his first carry on offense, which could be the start of something as Cook deals with another injury.

"There's a chance that he may end up getting some more playing time," Zimmer said. "He's still a young guy. We brought him in as a kickoff returner and a backup running back, but he's done a nice job on a couple of these situations for returning."

