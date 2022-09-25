Vikings running back Dalvin Cook exited Sunday's 28-24 win against the Lions in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return.

Cook, who has a history of shoulder injuries, ran into the back of left guard Ezra Cleveland on his 17th carry and fumbled. Lions safety DeShon Elliott emerged from the pile with the ball, and Cook was slow to get up before holding his left arm on the way to the sideline.

After being evaluated in the medical tent, Cook stayed on the sideline for the rest of the game. But he told coaches and teammates he intended to play next Sunday against the Saints. He finished with 96 rushing yards and a touchdown — a 4-yard run in the second quarter — as a focal point of the offense.

"We'll run some tests," head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "We should have some time to hopefully get him turned over, and he's already told me after we scored. I asked him how he was doing. He said, 'I'll be out there next week.'"

Running back Alexander Mattison replaced Cook and took seven carries for 28 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter to pull the Vikings within 24-21. A week after O'Connell lamented not giving the running backs enough carries, the team ran for 123 yards and two scores.

"We're trying to establish our identity. That's a huge part of it," Mattison said. "Being able to get that going feels good. We just want to continue to grow that momentum, play downhill, fast and physical."

Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith was evaluated by the team's medical staff in the fourth quarter, pointing at his left leg after a run stop. Smith was slow to get up, but stayed in the game for the final five plays and helped pressure Goff at the end. Smith said afterward he was going to get further testing to evaluate his leg.

"He knows those are moments when we get the lead, a chance to go finish in that two minute, he's going to give it everything he's got," O'Connell said.

Williams goes for 107 yards, 2 TDs

Lions running back Jamaal Williams has been a thorn for the Vikings. Williams took 22 touches for 107 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, giving him at least 60 yards from scrimmage in each of his last four games against the Vikings spanning his time with the Packers and Lions.

Williams helped the Lions spell starter D'Andre Swift, who was limited to 10 touches for 46 yards while playing through an ankle injury. The Vikings defense has allowed 4.7 yards per carry through three games.

Etc.