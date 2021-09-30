Though first-round pick Christian Darrisaw went through his first full practice of the season on Wednesday, the Vikings aren't in any hurry to make the rookie their starting left tackle.

"Rashod [Hill] is our guy," offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said Thursday. "Good to have Christian back in practice, he's getting better. He's only had a few days, so we have to build him up and do it the right way. Really pleased with his progression."

Darrisaw had his second groin surgery of the year on Aug. 12 in Philadelphia, getting a minor incision to alleviate pain on his left side. At the time, sources said Darrisaw was expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, but he hadn't taken more than a handful of snaps in practice before Wednesday.

Hill has given up eight pressures in the Vikings' first three games, according to Pro Football Focus, but only one of those has turned into a sack. He returned to practice after a veteran's day off on Wednesday, and he'll continue as the left tackle.

As for when Darrisaw could work his way into the lineup, Kubiak said, "I think that's a discussion for down the line."

"Right now is about focusing on today," he added. "[Offensive line] coach [Phil] Rauscher is getting Rashod ready and, in spurts, giving [Darrisaw] his repetitions. Not just trying to throw it at him all at once. He had zero practice, so he's got a lot of catching up to do. He's doing a heck of a job with everything he can control."