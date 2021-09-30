Though first-round pick Christian Darrisaw went through his first full practice of the season on Wednesday, the Vikings aren't in any hurry to make the rookie their starting left tackle.

"Rashod [Hill] is our guy," offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said Thursday. "Good to have Christian back in practice, he's getting better. He's only had a few days, so we have to build him up and do it the right way. Really pleased with his progression."

Darrisaw had his second groin surgery of the year on Aug. 12 in Philadelphia, getting a minor incision to alleviate pain on his left side. At the time, sources said Darrisaw was expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, but he hadn't taken more than a handful of snaps in practice before Wednesday.

Hill has given up eight pressures in the Vikings' first three games, according to Pro Football Focus, but only one of those has turned into a sack. He returned to practice after a veteran's day off Wednesday, and he'll continue as the left tackle.

As for when Darrisaw could work his way into the lineup, Kubiak said, "I think that's a discussion for down the line."

"Right now is about focusing on today," he added. "[Offensive line] coach [Phil] Rauscher is getting Rashod ready and, in spurts, giving [Darrisaw] his repetitions. Not just trying to throw it at him all at once. He had zero practice, so he's got a lot of catching up to do. He's doing a heck of a job with everything he can control."

Jefferson: OBJ and I are 'like brothers'

The fact that Justin Jefferson's two older brothers, Jordan and Rickey, preceded him at LSU means the Vikings receiver has a large network of players he knows around the NFL, even though he's only in his second season.

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is among those players; he played with Rickey Jefferson at LSU, and Justin Jefferson has developed a strong relationship with the three-time Pro Bowler.

"I know Odell really well. We're like brothers. We never trained together, but we were always just close, hung out together plenty of times," Jefferson said. "With him going to LSU and being from New Orleans and going to school with my brothers, I was always watching him during games and practices, whenever, so I definitely was a big fan of him growing up."

Jefferson also trained this summer with Browns receiver Jarvis Landry, who played with Beckham at LSU and has made five Pro Bowls with Miami and Cleveland.

"That was a great experience for me — my first offseason in the league, and I got to train with him," Jefferson said. "He was also a big player that I liked to watch growing up, so to finally be able to work out with him and see how he is on the field because I never worked out with him before. To see that and get some tips from him was cool."

Cook, Barr limited for second day

Running back Dalvin Cook got limited work for a second consecutive day as he works to return from a sprained right ankle in time for Sunday's game. Anthony Barr was also limited, though it's believed the linebacker has a chance to play for the first time this season Sunday if his knee issues aren't hindering him.

The Vikings remained without cornerback Mackensie Alexander because of a personal issue and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette because of a toe injury. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (illness) and tight end Ben Ellefson (neck) missed practice and showed up on the injury report for the first time this week. Cornerback Kris Boyd, who was limited because of a hamstring injury Wednesday, did not practice Thursday.