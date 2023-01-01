GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Vikings offense lost two starting offensive linemen within the first 13 plays in the first quarter against the Packers on Sunday.

Right tackle Brian O'Neill pulled up, grabbing his leg while chasing Packers safety Darnell Savage during a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown. O'Neill was helped to the sideline by left tackle Christian Darrisaw and a member of the team's medical staff before hobbling to the training table. He was quickly ruled out with a calf injury.

Center Austin Schlottmann, who was already replacing the injured Garrett Bradbury (back), injured an ankle during a goal-line run earlier in the game. Like O'Neill, Schlottmann was carted into the tunnel for further testing and was quickly ruled out.

Center Chris Reed replaced Schlottmann, and tackle Oli Udoh took over for O'Neill. Reed, the 30-year-old journeyman from Minnesota St.-Mankato, has made 29 NFL starts at guard, but this marked his first time playing center in an NFL regular season game.