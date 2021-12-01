The Vikings could possibly get two defensive tackles back before Sunday's game in Detroit.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce was cleared to return from injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's practice, which could be his first practice in nearly a month due to a lingering elbow injury. The Lions game is the first he's eligible to play after spending three games on injured reserve.

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson also has a chance to return after testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 23. Tomlinson, who is unvaccinated, is out a minimum 10 days, a requirement that will be fulfilled later this week.

Pierce hasn't played since exiting the Oct. 3 loss to the Browns with an elbow injury he first suffered in combination with a shoulder injury during a Sept. 30 practice. The team's top 2020 free-agent signing, Pierce has played four games for the Vikings after he opted out for medical reasons last year.