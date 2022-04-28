With players like Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Florida State pass rusher Jermaine Johnson still available, the Vikings traded back 20 spots in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night, getting picks Nos. 32, 34 and 66 from the Lions in exchange for the 12th overall pick and the Vikings' second-rounder (No. 46 overall).

The Lions picked Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the Vikings' selection. The move gave Minnesota three picks on Day 2 of the draft. Draft charts that measure the value of each pick were divided on whether the Vikings won the trade, or whether they should have gotten more from their division rival in exchange for the chance to move up 20 spots.

The pick — which the Lions obtained from the Super Bowl champion Rams in last year's Matthew Stafford trade — made it the first time the Vikings had the final choice in the first round since 2014, when they traded back into the first round to select Teddy Bridgewater.

In Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first draft as general manager, he orchestrated a maneuver that had become familiar to Vikings fans in Rick Spielman's final drafts: trading back.

It was the third year in a row the Vikings traded back in the first round. They moved back six spots with their second first-round pick in 2020, taking cornerback Jeff Gladney 31st overall. Last year, they moved back nine spots from No. 14 to No. 23 before selecting left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

Fans at the Vikings' draft party at U.S. Bank Stadium initially reacted to the move with confusion, and then irritation when they saw the team had moved back to the final choice of the first round.

Adofo-Mensah, who came to the NFL after working on Wall Street, said at his pre-draft news conference on Tuesday he thinks "volume is really important" in the draft — though he added the data wouldn't support the idea of stockpiling late-round picks at the expense of a first-rounder.

The move, then, might have been driven by an effort to add more picks in the top 100 choices, an idea that is generally supported by data.

"You've got a big team and you've got depth needed and you've got things you've got to fill out, so I think volume is really important," Adofo-Mensah said. "Now, I would push that whatever chart anybody is using, there's no amount of seventh-round picks that will equal the value of a first pick. You could do that with a thousand seventh-round picks and that's not going to equal the value because there's a specialness that comes with that first-round pick that isn't replaceable very easily.

"Those are things you've got to go back-and-forth with and think of in your mind. It's not a simple math equation. I love these conversations now as a GM because I used to be one of the people building those charts, and I kind of laugh with people, 'I don't know. Let's just talk about this and use those [charts] as a backboard, but let's talk about this and kind of understand the dynamics that go forth.'"