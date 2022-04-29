Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah kept trading during Friday's second round, moving up in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts to select Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. with the 42nd overall pick.

The Vikings moved up 11 spots, from the 53rd pick, in the second round to further bolster their secondary by drafting Booth, a former five-star recruit who played three years for the Tigers. Minnesota sent pick No. 53, which they'd acquired earlier in a trade back with Green Bay, along with picks No. 77 and No. 192 to the Colts in exchange for No. 42 and a fourth-round pick (No. 122).

The Vikings opened the draft's second day by trading with another division rival, sending the No. 34 pick to the Packers in exchange for picks No. 53 and No. 59. Green Bay selected wide receiver Christian Watson from North Dakota State with the 34th pick.

The Vikings still have two picks — No. 59 and No. 66 — remaining in Friday's second and third rounds.

During Thursday's first round, Adofo-Mensah dealt the No. 12 pick to the Detroit Lions, who also took a receiver: Alabama's Jameson Williams. That trade involved sending the 46th pick to Detroit to acquire No. 32, No. 34 and No. 66.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday night the Vikings saw the most depth in this draft between the "30ish to 70-something type of picks."