See more of the story

Under former general manager Rick Spielman, the Vikings selected five defensive backs in the first round of the NFL draft since 2012. New GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah took another, safety Lewis Cine, in his first draft Thursday. (Source: Pro Football Reference.)

2020: Cornerback Jeff Gladney

Drafted: 31st overall out of Texas Christian

Stats: 16 games played in one season, three pass deflections, forced fumble, 81 solo and assisted tackles (seven for losses).

Exit: Released after his rookie season following an indictment by a Texas grand jury on a charge of felony domestic assault. He was found not guilty in March.

Current team: Cardinals

2018: Cornerback Mike Hughes

Drafted: 30th overall out of Central Florida

Stats: 24 games played in three seasons, 13 pass deflections, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, 80 solo and assisted tackles (two for losses)

Exit: Traded to Kansas City in May 2021 for a sixth-round pick (191st overall this year) after back-to-back seasons ended on injured reserve due to a neck injury.

Current team: Lions

2015: Cornerback Trae Waynes

Drafted: 11th overall out of Michigan State

Stats: 74 games played in five seasons, 42 pass deflections, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, 247 solo and assisted tackles (nine for losses)

Exit: Left in free agency in March 2020, signing a three-year deal with the Bengals. Appeared in only five games over two seasons in Cincinnati because of injuries before he was released this offseason.

Current team: Free agent

2013: Cornerback Xavier Rhodes

Drafted: 25th overall out of Florida State

Stats: 104 games played in seven seasons, 73 pass deflections, 10 interceptions, three forced fumbles, 372 solo and assisted tackles (15 for losses), three-time Pro Bowler (one as alternate), first-team All-Pro pick in 2017

Exit: Left in free agency in March 2020, signing a one-year deal with the Colts. Appeared in 29 games over two seasons for Indianapolis with 19 deflections and three interceptions.

Current team: Free agent

2012: Safety Harrison Smith

Drafted: 29th overall out of Notre Dame

Stats: 145 games played in 10 seasons, 73 pass deflections, 29 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, 861 solo and assisted tackles (42 for losses), six-time Pro Bowler (one as alternate), first-team All-Pro in 2017, second-team All-Pro in 2018.

Current team: Vikings

After trading back to No. 32 pick, Vikings select Georgia safety Lewis Cine in NFL draft

A swap gave the Lions the No. 12 pick in the first round and left the Vikings with a defensive back and the second pick in the second round.