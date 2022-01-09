At the last game of the season, the Minnesota Vikings honored a Prior Lake High School student who was targeted in a viral racist video.

Nya Sigin, 14, a freshman in high school, attended her first Vikings game in December when the team invited her and her family to U.S. Bank Stadium. Owner Mark Wilf and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell surprised the student with two tickets to Super Bowl LVI.

On Sunday, she returned to the stadium where the team honored Sigin as the game's Hometown Hero. A video aired before the game, showing scenes of Sigin surrounded by students and activists at rallies outside her high school.

"Nya's bravery and courage has inspired so many who have gone through similar experiences and her leadership has shined in the wake of adversity," the video said.

Another clip showed a video call between Sigin and several Vikings players, including Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks and Alexander Mattison, "who have been vocal and provided support to Nya along the way," according to the video.

"In the face of bullying, positivity and love will always prevail," the video says before showing a waving, smiling Sigin on the sidelines.

The Scott County Attorney's Office is considering charges stemming from the racist video that went viral in November. In it, two students repeatedly used a racial slur targeting Sigin, which sparked protests and an outpouring of support for Sigin.

On Nov. 19, a demonstration was held outside U.S. Bank Stadium during the Minnesota State High School League football semifinals where dozens of students and community members spoke out against racism and bullying.

In response to the video targeting Sigin, the school district investigated and said that the student seen in the video was no longer enrolled. The Savage Police Department completed a harassment investigation in December, which was forwarded to the attorney's office.