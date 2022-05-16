Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah continued to add to his front office staff on Monday, as the team hired the 49ers' Demitrius Washington as its vice president of football operations and strategy.

Washington had been with San Francisco for the past seven seasons, beginning his time there alongside Adofo-Mensah in the team's football research and development department. Washington, who earned a master's degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and analytics from the University of Missouri, worked on developing predictive and statistical analysis for the 49ers.

In Minnesota, Washington will have one of the most senior roles in the team's football administration department, which includes co-directors of player personnel Jamaal Stephenson and Ryan Monnens as well as senior football advisor Ryan Grigson.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Demitrius join the Vikings front office," Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. "He is one of the most uniquely gifted people I have met in my time in the NFL. He is able to learn complex ideas, make them simple, and apply them in all facets of the organization. He has learned from some of the best minds in the game today and he will continue to flourish in his role with the Vikings."

• The Vikings signed former Temple linebacker William Kwenkeu, who was part of their rookie minicamp over the weekend. To make room on the roster, they released Tuf Borland, a former Ohio State linebacker who spent last year on the Vikings practice squad.