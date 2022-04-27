There's no shortage of expert opinions on who the Vikings will select in the first round of tomorrow night's NFL draft, including our own Ben Goessling, who mocked the Vikings entire draft from first round to seventh.

His first round guess? The Vikings trading their current No. 12 pick back to the Baltimore Ravens for their Nos. 14 and 191 picks. With No. 14, Goessling had the Vikings drafting University of Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie.

How does that compare with mock draft around the country? Check out several expert picks, below:

Jordan Reid of ESPN: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

The Vikings still need a corner, even after bringing back Patrick Peterson. Plus, there are already a lot of LSU connections on the roster. Along with Peterson, the Vikings recently hired Darone Jones, the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Tigers a season ago.

Matt Miller of ESPN: Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

The hometown kid (from Eden Prairie, Minnesota) could return to the state with the task of working his way into a defensive end rotation that has been tumultuous the past several seasons. Johnson broke onto the scene with a fantastic 2021 season and showed at both the Senior Bowl and combine that he's an all-around prospect.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN explored potential trades at every pick, and believed the Vikings could make a swap with the Chargers, with the Vikings giving up No. 12 for the Chargers' first (No. 17) and third (No. 79) rounders.

The Vikings are in an uncomfortable space between rebuilding and competing as a product of the Kirk Cousins deal; they need to add pieces in the secondary, which is something they can do later in the first round. This move would leave the Chargers without their second- and third-round picks, but if it helps keep Justin Herbert upright, they won't mind.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Adding the Alabama standout would give the Vikings a dynamic three-receiver package; Williams could eventually replace Adam Thielen in a year or two, when his salary-cap number becomes unmanageable.

Charles Davis, NFL.com: McDuffie

The Vikings could use help on the back end as they continue to seek ways to slow down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in the NFC North, and they get it here with this smooth, tough CB who will accept all challenges that come his way. Having veteran star Patrick Peterson back in the fold to show McDuffie the ropes will certainly help, too.

CBS.com had five mock drafts from writers Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards, Pete Prisco and Kyle Stackpole. Their picks? Three for Stingley Jr., one for McDuffie, one for Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis.

Nate Davis of USA Today: Johnson II

A guy who grew up in the shadow of the Vikes' old training headquarters comes home. Pass rushers are always at a premium, but especially for a team apparently counting on Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter, who combined to miss 26 games in 2021 – this after Hunter was injured for the entire 2020 campaign. A Georgia transfer, Johnson comes off a productive senior season that included 11½ sacks and 17½ tackles for losses.

Zack Patraw of Sports Illustrated: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Hamilton exhibits excellent short-area burst, long speed, change of direction and clean transitions. A long athletic frame that is both flexible and powerful. The definition of versatility on defense. Can play as single high post safety, nickel, box safety, and even aligned at boundary corner and weakside linebacker.

There are no shortage of potential picks out there, and if you really want to get in the spirit, try the 2022 NFL Mock Draft Simulator from Pro Football Focus. Select the Vikings as your team and you can make your own picks, or trade them away, for all seven rounds.