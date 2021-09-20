In the minutes after kicker Greg Joseph offered up another round of painful 'wide right' to Vikings fans, social media grabbed the missed field goal and worked it over from a variety of perspectives.

Here's how it looked for real:

Greg Joseph misses the kick as time expires and the Vikings lose their second straight game. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/S1kNMiflmX — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) September 19, 2021

Here's the question posed by ESPN's Josina Anderson:

How many heartbreaking missed FGs can the #Vikings have? — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 19, 2021

Here's an answer from podcaster and rformer ESPN radio host Dan LeBatard:

pic.twitter.com/ZVezmu9YPY — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 19, 2021

Here's a tweet from a Vikings fan after Joseph hit two field goals of more than 50 yards. It could have prepared you for what was to come:

Joseph giving this fanbase a false sense of confidence. Wait till the miss with 9 seconds left. #vikings — Ryan Stanzel (@rstanzel) September 19, 2021

Many Minnesota sports fans don't want to hear fans in other cities complain about anything.

I don't ever want to hear any other sports cities/regions talk about how bad their luck is…..nothing comes close to the crap we watch year after year — Derek Caron (@dcaron28) September 19, 2021

Does this capture the Minnesota mindset better than anything?

As an #Vikings fan, I expected the FG miss. It's just the way this franchise has rolled for decades. I would love to meet the one Viking fan who was confident in the make, but that would never happen. For the most part, Zimmer's D is not good. — Matthew Wilde (@progressivwilde) September 19, 2021

Should we all have known better?

There are multiple Vikings podcasts I listen to that after Week 1 talked about the kicker as a bright spot for the team. Surprised they didn't know better. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 19, 2021

So, technically, what went wrong? Someone asked former Vikings punter Chris Kluwe and he responded:

Pushed it, which means his plant foot was either a tiny bit too close to the ball or slightly in front. Causes you to hit it before your leg is fully locked out and the arc of your kick is heading right (for a right footed kicker) instead of straight. https://t.co/KLi5QBBndF — Chris Kluwe, Irredeemable Pudgy Nobody (@ChrisWarcraft) September 19, 2021

There were fans who thought the Vikings should have gone for the touchdown or gotten even closer for the field goal try instead of letting the clock run down. Fantasy football guy Paul Charchian dropped some data on them:

For everyone who thinks the Vikings should have tried for more plays at the end of the game, over the past four seasons, field goal attempts from the 19-yard line have an 88% success rate. — Paul Charchian (@PaulCharchian) September 19, 2021

Here's some data that will make Vikings fans shudder: Daniel Carlson, the kicker who was sent away two games into the 2018 season, is 23-for-23 on field goals in his last 11 games.

Where's Daniel Carlson when we need him? Oh, in Vegas where he's 10-10 on field goals. Vikings fans can't have nice things. Like reliable kickers. 🏈 Skol! — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) September 19, 2021

Sometimes, two words are worth 1,000 pictures:

Some parents are worried about the legacy they may be passing along:

My kids are 15 and almost 10. They're not big sports fans, but they do like the Vikings. I'm offering them an opt-out clause right now. Life is hard enough. Why force them to like this team for 6-7 more decades? — Jason Feldman (@PBFeldy) September 19, 2021

And, finally, a suggestion about an alternative to the potential pain from the Vikings' next game:

Lynx first playoff game is next Sunday (time & opponent TBD). Watch that instead of having your heart ripped out of your chest.#Vikings — James Monical (@jwmonicalKSTP) September 19, 2021

And if you didn't catch the momentary "alternative ending" to the game, you can hear it here and read more about it from RandBall.