Intro: Host Michael Rand pauses to reflect on the Dalvin Cook era, which sounds like it will be coming to an end officially very soon via either a trade or release by the Vikings. The former second-round pick has been a 1,100 yard rusher and Pro Bowler each of the past four seasons, production that should be getting more praise than it seems like it is.

6:00: Two quotes about the Twins — an absurd one Thursday about the number of barrels they had in a loss and another from former player/minor league manager Doug Mientkiewicz — caught Rand's attention.

10:00: Bobby Nightengale recently hired by the Star Tribune as part of our Twins beat writing coverage, joins Rand to talk about his family, his career path and what he sees so far from the Twins.

28:00: It's a weekend of celebration for the Lynx.

