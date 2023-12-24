Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings lost two important offensive players during Sunday's game against Detroit as tight end T.J. Hockenson and receiver Jordan Addison left with injuries and the team announced they wouldn't return to the game.

Addison, the rookie, injured his ankle during an interception return by Lions safety Kerby Joseph in the second quarter. Hockenson sustained a knee injury on a third-quarter catch when Joseph dove toward his legs. Hockenson went to the medical tent before quickly being ruled out.

Minnesota is trying to stay in contention for the playoffs, starting the day with a 7-7 record and seventh in the NFC and facing division-leading Detroit.

Hockenson leads the team with 91 catches entering the day and Addison was second with 62 receptions.

