MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings lost two more important offensive players during Sunday's 30-24 loss to Detroit as tight end T.J. Hockenson and receiver Jordan Addison left the game with injuries.

Addison, a rookie, hurt his ankle during an interception return by Lions safety Kerby Joseph in the second quarter. Hockenson hurt his knee on a third-quarter catch when Joseph dove toward his legs. Hockenson went to the medical tent and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Vikings were already playing without quarterback Kirk Cousins (Achilles tendon) and right tackle Brian O'Neill (ankle). Cousins was injured on Oct. 29. O'Neill missed his second straight game.

The defense took a hit against the Lions, too, with a quadriceps injury for edge rusher D.J. Wonnum that sent him to the locker room on a cart early in the fourth quarter. Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder) was hurt in the third quarter after starting in place of Byron Murphy (knee), who was inactive.

The Vikings (7-8) fell below the cut in the NFC for the playoffs with their fourth loss in five games. Hockenson (95 catches, 960 yards, five touchdowns) and Addison (63 catches, 826 yards, nine touchdowns) have been their top two receivers in a season that saw 2022 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson (hamstring) miss seven games. Wonnum is second on the team with eight sacks.

Addison, Hockenson and Wonnum will all be further evaluated this week.

''These guys continue to battle, continue to work,'' coach Kevin O'Connell said. ''I can tell by the look in their eyes they're ready to go back to work and figure out where we have to overcome possibly some injury adversity.''

___

