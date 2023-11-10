EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings listed wide receiver Justin Jefferson as questionable to play Sunday against New Orleans after a productive first week back at practice following the hamstring strain that has kept him out of the last four games.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said earlier that playing Jefferson this week would ''probably be a little aggressive." But he declined to close the door Friday on putting the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year on the field against the Saints.

''At this point, we're just trying to be smart and almost hold him back from trying to do too much too soon because of how good he feels,'' O'Connell said. ''It's going to be a true day-to-day process for him.''

The Vikings by rule don't have to bring Jefferson back until after their Week 13 bye. But after opening his window to return, they can now put him on the active roster at any time.

The Vikings will have left tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin) back Sunday after a one-game absence. Backup quarterback Jaren Hall (concussion) was ruled out. Tight end T.J. Hockenson (ribs) and wide receiver K.J. Osborn (concussion) were listed as questionable.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL