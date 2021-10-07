ABOUT THE LIONS

• The Lions (0-4) are among two winless teams left in the NFL, joining Jacksonville, after losing 24-14 last weekend at the Bears in quarterback Justin Fields' second pro start. Only three other teams have allowed more points than Detroit at 29.8 per game.

• Detroit's offense goes through its backfield as running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams lead the team with 338 and 280 yards from scrimmage. They split carries, but Williams – the former Packers backup – has started and forced six more missed tackles than Swift, according to Pro Football Focus.

• The injury-riddled Lions recently added two more starters – center Frank Ragnow, the Victoria, Minn. native, and pass rusher Romeo Okwara – to injured reserve. They join left tackle Taylor Decker, cornerback Jeff Okudah and receiver Tyrell Williams on I.R. Detroit is also expected to be without right tackle Penei Sewell, who has missed practice due to an ankle injury.

• The Lions lost Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. in free agency this offseason, and their leading receiver now is tight end T.J. Hockenson, with 215 yards and 30 targets. Their receivers are journeyman Kalif Raymond and young newcomers Quintez Cephus and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT | QB Jared Goff

• Goff replaced Matthew Stafford in the blockbuster offseason trade that saw the L.A. Rams acquire Stafford from Detroit for two first-round picks, a third-round pick and Goff (with an expensive contract).

• The first overall pick in 2016, Goff has led two near comebacks in one-score losses to the 49ers and Ravens, the latter dashed by Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's record-setting, 66-yard field goal. The last time Goff faced the Vikings in 2018, he threw for 465 yards and five touchdowns.

• Goff on his big game vs. Zimmer's defense in 2018: "It's a completely different team and I'm sure they're doing a lot of different stuff defensively now than they were then. But yeah, it was a good night for me – lot of fun, no doubt. It was just one of those nights where you kind of can't miss."

• Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson on Goff: "He's a really good quarterback. We got to make him feel our presence. The front four has to make him feel our presence. We've got to rush and we've got to get around him."

COACH SPEAK | Dan Campbell

• Campbell, 45, is in his first season as Lions head coach with an 0-4 record. The former Saints assistant head coach interviewed for the Vikings offensive coordinator job in 2018, before John DeFilippo was hired.

• He is one of many coaching connections between Zimmer and the Lions. He was a starting tight end on three Cowboys teams (2003-2005) for which Zimmer was defensive coordinator. Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were on the 2005 and 2006 Cowboys teams with Zimmer.

• Campbell on whether injuries have hampered Lions' development plans: "I feel like we still have enough young guys where we are developing. I don't feel like it's a setback. I mean, we still got plenty of young bucks that are out there, helping us and contributing, and are growing every time they get to play."

• Campbell on managing an offensive line without three starters: "We're going to be smart with what we do game plan-wise to try to help our guys out. And not just them, but everybody. We've gone back and really tried to look at what we think we do well."