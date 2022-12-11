GAME BALLS

QB Jared Goff: The Lions quarterback told Detroit reporters this week he's "playing the best football of my career right now" and it continued Sunday. He was 27 of 39 for 330 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers.

DE Aidan Hutchinson: The rookie out of Michigan had one of the Lions' four sacks, two tackles for a loss and two of his team's nine QB hits. Early in the fourth quarter, he disrupted two plays to help hold the Vikings to a field goal after they had driven to the Detroit 16.

WR Justin Jefferson: He set the Vikings' team record for receiving yards in a regular-season game (223). It was the first 200-yard game of his young career, and he tied Anthony Carter for the most 100-yard-plus receiving games in franchise history with 22 in only his 46th NFL game.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

-1: Vikings' point differential this season.

5: Number of games in a row the Vikings defense has given up 400 yards.

6.7: Yards per offensive play for both teams; the Vikings defense entered the game 30th in the NFL in that category (6.03) and the Lions defense was 32st (6.18).

7-for-15: Lions' third-down conversion rate (46.7%), with four of those first downs coming on third-and-8 or longer.

3,223: Kirk Cousins' career passing yards against the Lions in 11 games (293 yards per game), with 23 touchdowns.

95: Receiving yards for tight end T.J. Hockenson in the two Lions-Vikings games this season, 18 on three catches as a Lion and 77 on six catches as a Viking.

JEFFERSON WATCH

After setting the franchise record for receiving yards in a game with 223 on 11 catches, Jefferson now has 1,500 yards, 132 short of Randy Moss' Vikings record for receiving yards in a season. Jefferson needs to average 125 yards over the next four games to reach his goal of a 2,000-yard season.

UP NEXT

vs. Colts, Saturday, Noon

The Colts (4-8-1) will be coming to U.S. Bank Stadium off their bye. They are 1-3 since Jeff Saturday, the former Indianapolis center, left his high school coaching job to take over as Colts head coach. It's unclear whether Matt Ryan will remain the starting QB after a 54-19 loss to Dallas in Week 13. Will the Vikings see old friend Nick Foles?

SEASON SCHEDULE/RESULTS

Sept 11: vs. Green Bay, W, 23-7

Sept. 19: at Philadelphia, L, 24-7

Sept. 25: vs. Detroit, W, 28-24

Oct. 2: at New Orleans in London, W, 28-25

Oct. 9: vs. Chicago, W, 29-22

Oct. 16: at Miami, W, 24-16

Oct. 23: BYE

Oct. 30: vs. Arizona, W, 34-26

Nov. 6: at Washington, W, 20-17

Nov. 13: at Buffalo, W, 33-30 OT

Nov. 20: vs. Dallas, L, 40-3

Nov. 24: vs. New England, W, 33-26

Dec. 4: vs. N.Y. Jets, W, 27-22

Dec. 11: at Detroit, L, 34-23

Dec. 17: vs. Indianapolis, noon

Dec. 24: vs. N.Y. Giants, noon

Jan. 1: at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Jan. 7 or 8: at Chicago, TBD