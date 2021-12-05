DETROIT — Linebacker Anthony Barr worked up a sweat in a pregame warmup Sunday morning at Ford Field, but it wasn't enough for him to play through multiple injuries.

The Vikings (5-6) defense will be without Barr and linebacker Eric Kendricks, who was ruled out due to a biceps issue that first popped up on the injury report this week. Kendricks was one of two Vikings defenders to play every snap this season, meaning safety Xavier Woods is the lone ironman left.

Linebackers Nick Vigil, Ryan Connelly and Blake Lynch could play larger roles against the Lions without Barr and Kendricks.

The Vikings' back seven will also be without cornerback Patrick Peterson, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week and did not clear protocols to return by kickoff. The defensive line is bolstered by the returns of nose tackle Michael Pierce and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.

Reserve safety Camryn Bynum also remains out due to an ankle injury suffered last month.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins will be without his top running back, Dalvin Cook, and left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who suffered an ankle injury at the end of the 49ers loss. Darrisaw will be replaced by right guard Oli Udoh, who was a college right tackle at Elon. The offensive line shuffle moves Mason Cole to right guard, with center Garrett Bradbury returning to the starting lineup.

During pregame warmups, players from both teams wore shirts with the logo from Oxford High School to honor the four victims of a recent school shooting.

The winless Lions (0-10-1) will be without starting running back D'Andre Swift and edge rusher Trey Flowers on top of cornerback Jeff Okudah and edge rusher Romeo Okwara being on injured reserve.

Vikings' inactives: Cook (shoulder), Barr (knee/hamstring), Kendricks (biceps), Darrisaw (ankle), Bynum (ankle), QB Kellen Mond, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Lions' inactives: OLB Trey Flowers (knee), RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder), CB Bobby Price (shoulder), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder),