A stellar first month for the Vikings' special teams units ended with kicker Greg Joseph winning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week three days after making all five of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 28-25 win over the Saints in London.

"I appreciate all the well wishes, but I think it's a team award," Joseph said. "Credit Kirk [Cousins] and the offense for getting us down there. Credit the big boys up front and the snap and the hold."

The Vikings went 2 for 5 in the red zone and settled for field goals after a successful fake punt conversion pass from Ryan Wright to Jalen Nailor, and a strip and recovery by Kris Boyd on punt coverage.

Joseph, the first Vikings kicker to win the award since Dan Bailey in 2019, missed a PAT to keep the Saints within a field goal but atoned for it with the game-deciding 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left.

"That was a big kick, and I was locked in for that moment," Joseph said. "Nothing changes for me. That's just me doing my job."

Happy birthday from London

Teammates got to see and sing happy birthday to injured rookie first-round draft pick Lewis Cine via Zoom during Wednesday's team meeting. Cine, who turned 23 Wednesday, remains in London recovering from surgery for a broken leg suffered in Sunday's game.

"It was emotional because it was the first time seeing him since it happened," said safety and special teams leader Josh Metellus. "It was good to see him smile. We just wanted to let him know we're here for him from across the pond.

"Seeing the smile on his face after what happened to him just livens us up more. Just knowing a guy can go through that and still want to know how we're doing and congratulating us on the win. It was a good team win. It took everybody, including him."

Darrisaw-ing logs

The Vikings' sleep experts might have overlooked a 6-foot-5, 315-pound obstacle when it came to getting some shut-eye on the flight to London: Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who was outed Wednesday as a big-time snorer by his quarterback.

"He was a seat behind me and on the way to London and he was sawing logs and it was hard for me to sleep," Cousins said. "We landed in London and Za'Darius [Smith] goes, 'CD, I thought that was the plane! That was you?!' And I said, 'Yeah, Z, I'm one seat away from him, I barely slept.'"

Somehow, Cousins lifted Darrisaw's bling, a chain necklace, on the way over.

"Honestly, it was very empowering," Cousins said. "It felt pretty good to have that chain on. His is 'C.D.,' literally on the chain, and it spins."

Team player that he is, Darrisaw made some sleep adjustments that made for a quieter flight home.

"I gave him his flowers on the way back," running back Dalvin Cook said. "I told him he was good on the way back. I thought [his snoring on the way over] was a prank, to be honest. I thought it was a prank. But everybody was like, 'That was CD!' I was like, 'No way possible.'

"I think he slept on his side instead of sleeping on his back [on the way home], so that made everything better for us as a whole. He got good sleep. That was good for him. We got our sleep. That was good for us."

Etc.

Linebacker Ryan Connelly was waived on Wednesday, a day after he was cleared to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list following last year's knee surgery.

was waived on Wednesday, a day after he was cleared to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list following last year's knee surgery. Nose tackle Khyiris Tonga was added to the active roster. A seventh-round pick of the Bears in 2021, the 6-4, 338-pound Tonga played in 15 games last season.

was added to the active roster. A seventh-round pick of the Bears in 2021, the 6-4, 338-pound Tonga played in 15 games last season. Safety Mike Brown , who spent training camp with the Vikings, was re-signed to the practice squad.

, who spent training camp with the Vikings, was re-signed to the practice squad. Receiver Blake Proehl, the 2021 undrafted free agent, was cleared to return to practice Wednesday nearly 14 months after tearing multiple ligaments in his right knee.

Staff writer Andrew Krammer contributed reporting.