Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand can't believe Aaron Rodgers would say what he said Monday, but then again he can. At the very least, it gave him an idea about self-awareness as it relates to the Jets quarterback — who will, by the way, face the Vikings in 2024.

8:00: Andrew Krammer joins Rand to break down the film on the Vikings one more time. Consider this more of a season in review as they look at which players emerged as part of the Vikings' core and which ones might be part of a larger roster overhaul.

27:00: Vikings poetry gets bleak, but it's not wrong.

39:00: A much-anticipated Wild debut coming soon?

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports