Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said he will wait for the NFL's investigation and the legal process to play out before deciding whether receiver Jordan Addison warrants punishment from the team for his July 12 arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

"Of course, we're disappointed in Jordan," O'Connell said Monday. "We care about these players. We really do. We want to make sure we're doing our part on the development on the field and the other aspect of that is off the field and life skills and decision-making and learning how important it is within our culture that we're very proud of that our players understand personal responsibility and accountability.

"You wrap your arms around these guys and you ensure that they know that we care, but at the same time they have to hear the messages and understand things that are not going to be acceptable by any stretch."

Officers found Addison, 22, asleep at the wheel of a white Rolls-Royce while blocking lanes of traffic on a highway near Los Angeles International Airport. On July 20 of last year, Addison was cited for going 140 mph — 85 mph above the speed limit — on Interstate 94 in St. Paul. He pleaded guilty to a petty misdemeanor, paid a $686 fine and told reporters, "I made a mistake and used poor judgment, I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry."

O'Connell said he will talk to Addison about "the specifics and details" for any potential team discipline once the legal process and league investigation concludes. He also said the team is bracing for a possible league suspension and "will adapt and be flexible."

Hockenson to start on PUP

Tight end T.J. Hockenson will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as the team continues to ease him back from the torn ACL suffered in a loss to the Lions eight months ago.

"He's well ahead of schedule from the standpoint of some of the benchmarks throughout his rehab," O'Connell said. "During the offseason program, T.J. did not really miss a day outside of going to see his surgeon in Los Angeles. He was here every single day and that continued through the summer.

"We just want to make sure everything is done the right way for T.J. because he is such a significant part of our organization moving forward."

Meanwhile, O'Connell said he expects outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel to be full speed much sooner. Van Ginkel has been recovering from a foot injury since the Dolphins' regular-season finale in January.

"He more than will be able to begin working himself into a pretty regular workload, hopefully to start training camp," O'Connell said. "He has not yet obviously worked with that group full speed so we probably will use the ramp-up period and maybe a few of those days beyond to see how he's working through that early participation. But the expectation is we should be able to get him rolling here pretty good."

Wide-open QB competition

O'Connell is expecting a healthy quarterback competition between veteran Sam Darnold and rookie first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy.

"I have no preconceived, pre-set depth chart in my mind," O'Connell said. "I think at the end of spring I said Sam was the No. 1 QB. He had taken a lot of reps, most of them with the 1′s. Sam had a great spring. J.J. came in here after being drafted and had a really productive spring as well.

"So, really, my message to those guys is I want a really competitive situation. Sam will obviously be taking the majority of his reps with that first group, but I think you will see J.J. get some as well. Also, it's about the quality as much as the volume of those reps throughout camp to really continue to attack this quarterback program and process."