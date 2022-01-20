The Vikings' search group met with the seventh of their eight known candidates for general manager on Thursday, Patriots consultant Eliot Wolf.

Wolf, 39, just wrapped his second season as a personnel consultant for New England, his third stop after a 14-year run as a Packers assistant. He's the son of former Green Bay general manager Ron Wolf, a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Eliot Wolf left Green Bay after interviewing to replace Ted Thompson in 2018, when the team promoted Brian Gutekunst.

The Bears interviewed Wolf on Tuesday for their GM opening.

Wolf spent two years as the Browns' assistant general manager in 2018-2019. He had a brief stop with the Seahawks, consulting for Seattle's GM and fellow former Packers personnel man John Schneider for the 2020 draft, before joining the Patriots. Bouncing around between the Browns and Seahawks after a decade-plus in Green Bay was cited as a reason why Wolf brought value to Bill Belichick's Patriots.

"Two organizations in the last couple years," Belichick said in 2020. "A fairly recent background of other philosophies, other ways of doing things. Certainly, he's been able to help me in terms of, 'Take a look at this, here's the way we did this.' It might be something we tried and we don't want to do it that way [or] it might be something that's, 'No, I hadn't really looked at it that way, that's a pretty good idea.' It's good to generate new ideas like that."

In their GM search, the Vikings have previously interviewed the Chiefs' Ryan Poles, the Eagles' Brandon Brown and Catherine Raiche, the Browns' Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the Buccaneers' John Spytek and the Titans' Monti Ossenfort. They've also requested to speak with Browns VP of player personnel Glenn Cook.